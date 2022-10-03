Rowing+finishes+with+five+top-five+finishes+at+Head+of+the+Oklahoma

On Saturday, the Alabama Rowing team opened up their fall season strong in Oklahoma City at the Head of the Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide finished with five top-five finishes including a huge win in the Women’s Collegiate 8+.

In the Women’s Collegiate 8, the Crimson Tide took two out of the top 3 spots. The first crew, Alabama A, finished first with a time of 14:48.6. Not far behind was team Alabama B who finished third with a time of 14:54.0.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide had five boats in the Women’s Collegiate 4+. Three out of the five boats were able to finish in the top-five.

Alabama B had the fastest time at 15:49.5. Alabama C was not far behind with a time of 15:53.6 putting them in third place. Alabama A finished fifth with a time of 15:57.3, Alabama D finished eighth with a time of 16:09.9, and Alabama E finished eleventh with a time of 16:22.2.

“It was a good day for the Tide,” head coach Glenn Putyrae said. “We learned some things we can build on in all the racing. We had a lot of fun. Thanks to OKC Riversport for running such a great event.”

“These races showed the potential that this team has, the work that needs to be done, and a preview of what is to come in the rest of the season,” Putyrae said.

The Crimson Tide will next compete in Head of the Black Warrior River, in Tuscaloosa, on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. CT.

