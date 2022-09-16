Cross country shines at North Alabama Showcase

Alabama’s men’s and women’s cross country teams take a picture after competing in the North Alabama Showcase in Huntsville, Ala.

The Alabama cross-country teams swept the competition Friday morning at the North Alabama Showcase, winning both the men and women’s titles.

Led by sophomore Victor Kiprop, the No. 25 Crimson Tide men’s team finished with 74 points, good for back-to-back titles at the showcase. It marked the second time Kiprop took home the individual title as well, finishing the 8-kilometer course with a 23:18.30 time.

The sophomore duo of Hilary Cheruiyot and Eliud Kipsang joined Kiprop in the individual top-5 finishing in third and fifth respectively.

Both the men and the 10th-ranked women were able to edge out a second place Kentucky team. With the men beating the Wildcats by 20 points and the women able to hold on to a narrow 5-point victory with their 73-point total.

Head coach Dan Waters was encouraged by his team’s performance among a competitive field Friday.

“We had a very good morning out on the course,” Waters said. “To come away with the men’s and women’s titles against a strong field is a good way for a lot of our veterans to get their season started and was another good step for our rookies. The men went out there and did what they needed to do, while the women battled hard to come out on top. This was good experience for us with the regional meet being held here in November.”

Freshman Hilda Olemomoi shined in her collegiate debut, leading the team with a 16:30.02 time — good for a second-place individual finish. The women’s other scoring times all finished within the individual top 30.

Alabama looks to carry this momentum as they travel out of the state for the first time this year in their third road meet. The Crimson Tide will compete at the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday, Sep. 30.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]