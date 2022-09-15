Women’s golf finishes 11th at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

The Alabama women’s golf team finished play at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Wednesday afternoon, closing the three day 54-hole event in 11th place with a team total score of 892. The Crimson Tide entered the tournament ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll.

Junior Benedetta Moresco placed 26th overall with a 4-over par 220 (74-74-72). This marked her 12th top-30 tournament finish over her last 13 tournaments.

Senior Sarah Edwards had the third-best result of her career, tying for 35th overall and finished two strokes back of Moresco with a 6-over 222 (77-72-73).

Freshmen Kynadie Adams and Taylor Kehoe each made their collegiate debuts, with Adams finishing with a team-high four birdies and a 10-over 226 (76-74-76), while Kehoe ended at a 12-over 228 (76-75-77).

Sophomore Isabella van der Biest finished in between the two freshmen in 49th position with a 54-hole total of 11-over par 227 (79-73-75).

“I really had no idea what to expect because we are such a young team this season,” head coach Mic Potter said. “We have two freshmen who are extremely talented and gifted but have played very little team golf. We have two others in our lineup in Sarah and Isabella who each have maybe a little over a half of a year of experience under their belts. So, Benedetta is the only real one on this trip with a full year of collegiate team golf experience.”

The Crimson Tide will compete in the Mason Rudolph Championship on the 6,475-yard Vanderbilt Legends Course. The event is hosted by Vanderbilt and played in Franklin, Tennessee Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25. Live stats throughout the event can be found on Golfstat.com.

“I know we are a lot better than what we played, and we can get to where we need to be,” Potter said.

