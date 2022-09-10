School of Law dean announces plans to step down at the end of the year

The dean of the UA School of Law, Mark E. Brandon, announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the academic year.

A Sept. 8 UA News email shared the announcement with students.

Brandon is the second dean this year to announce their departure. Tara Williams, the previous Honors College dean, resigned at the end of July after announcing her decision the month before.

Prior to becoming dean at the UA School of Law, Brandon taught at Vanderbilt University and the University of Michigan, among others.

During Brandon’s eight years of leadership, Alabama Law has ranked in the top 25 law schools three times, including in the U.S. News’ most recent ranking.

Brandon said in his time as dean, the School has “matriculated some of the brightest, most capable and most diverse students in the history of the institution.”

In his statement, Brandon spoke fondly of staff and administrators who helped make his job as dean “a labor of love.”

Brandon will continue to teach at the University after he steps down.

The University will immediately begin searching for School’s next dean. Provost James Dalton will “share details regarding the search committee and timeline as they are available.”